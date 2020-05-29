Amit Shah meets PM Modi; COVID-19 lockdown may be extended for 2 more weeks, says sources

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Friday (May 29, 2020).

According to sources, the Home Minister discussed with the PM matters related to COVID-19 situation in India and the next course of action in this regard. If sources are to be believed, the Centre is likely to extend the COVID-19 lockdown for two more weeks. The fourth phase of the lockdown ends on May 31. The lockdown has been in effect since midnight on March 25.

The Home Minister had earlier held discussions with the Chief Ministers of states and took their feedback in this regard. Also, there has been concerns over the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 infections in the country since the Centre's lifting of various restrictions to bring the normal life back on track.

PM Modi is also likely to address the corona crisis situation in his radio address to the nation 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday.

Notably, India has now become the ninth-worst COVID-19-hit country in the world, overtaking Turkey. The number of COVID-19 cases in India has climbed to 1,65,799 on Friday, registering an increase of 175 deaths and a record jump of 7,466 cases while the death toll rose to 4,706.

The Health Ministry said the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 89,987, while 71,105 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. "Around 42.89 per cent patients have recovered so far," the Health Ministry said. The total confirmed cases include foreigners.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the ongoing lockdwon in its existing form, may be extended by 15-days. Speaking to reporters in Panaji Sawant said he had a telephonic conversation with Shah. "I had a telephonic conversation with Amit Shah ji yesterday. It appears that the lockdown in the current state, may continue for 15 more days," Sawant was quoted saying by PTI.