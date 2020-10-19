हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on Sushant Singh case, Sino-India border row, Bihar polls; watch this Exclusive interview

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on several issues including the India-China standoff at LAC, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death, Bihar Assembly elections besides several other issues.

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on Sushant Singh case, Sino-India border row, Bihar polls; watch this Exclusive interview
ZeeNews Image
New Delhi: In an exclusive interview with Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor-in-Chief of Zee News, on Monday (October 19), Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on several issues including the India-China standoff at Line of Actual Control (LAC), Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death, Bihar Assembly election besides other crucial topics.

Talking on the Sino-India border row, the Home Minister denies the possibility of a two-front war and said that talks between top officials of both the armies and diplomatic fronts are going on to resolve the crucial issue. 

He also added that the PM Modi-led government is committed to secure every inch of the land of our country.

On the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Home Minister said that Maharashtra's government should have handed over this case to CBI when the actor's family was demanding it.  

Amit Shah poohpoohed the Congress leader's 15 minutes remarks on pushing back the Chinese armies from the border.

On the Bihar Assembly election, he said that Nitish Kumar is headling the NDA alliance in the state.

Don't miss this exclusive interview at 8 pm on Zee News.

Amit Shahsushant singh caseIndia China border clashesBihar polls
