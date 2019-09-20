close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss plans for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary with BJP MPs

All BJP MPs, state party presidents, and office bearers will join Shah from their state headquarters through video link

Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss plans for Mahatma Gandhi&#039;s 150th birth anniversary with BJP MPs

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah will hold a meeting with all the party parliamentarians on Saturday to discuss plans for Mahatma Gandhi`s 150th birth anniversary celebrations.

According to sources in the BJP, the meeting will be held through video conferencing where Shah will be discussing in detail the planning and execution of the celebrations.

All BJP MPs, state party presidents, and office bearers will join Shah from their state headquarters through video link. The meeting is scheduled to be held at 4:30 PM. 

Live TV

Shah will be joining the meeting from BJP headquarters here.

During the last Parliament session, the party had instructed its lawmakers to carry out `padayatra` (foot march) to celebrate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Independence Day, had urged the citizens to shun the use of single-use plastic on the anniversary which falls on October 2.

Tags:
Amit ShahBJP MPMahatma Gandhi 150th birth anniversary
Next
Story

Navy's Ship Rajveer apprehends Myanmarese vessel operating near Car Nicobar Islands

Must Watch

PT4M9S

DNA analysis of proposal to slash corporate tax rates for domestic companies