AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh attacked the BJP on Saturday, claiming that it took Rs 50 crore from an accused in the "so-called" liquor scam case while the Enforcement Directorate took no action. At a press conference , Singh claimed that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and himself, were arrested in the liquor scam case without evidence. He also alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah lied about Sarath Reddy's alleged links to BJP in a recent interview.

There was no immediate reaction from Reddy or the BJP to this. Singh claimed that after his arrest in the liquor scam case, Reddy donated Rs 50 crore to the BJP on November 15, 2022. After six months in jail, Reddy was granted bail on May 8, 2023, and within a few days, he gave the BJP Rs 50 crore in electoral bonds, according to the AAP MP. "The Home Minister was lying in front of the entire country...", Singh claimed.

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh says, "...He gets bail on 8th May 2023 in the name of back pain and on 2nd June 2023, he becomes a government witness. And after that, he donated Rs 50 crore to the Bharatiya Janata Party and yesterday the Home Minister was lying in front of… pic.twitter.com/2v7qewBFlU April 20, 2024

"...ED said he (Sarath Chandra Reddy) is the kingpin of the liquor scam. On 20 January 2023, during the hearing of his bail application, he accused ED of putting undue pressure and using force on him and his employees to sign pre-dictated statements. He claimed that the accusation of paying Rs 100 crore bribes to Delhi government officials was baseless...," the AAP Rajya Sabh MP further said.



Singh also claimed that prior to his arrest, Reddy donated Rs 5 crore to the BJP in 2022. He claimed that shortly after the details of the electoral bonds were made public on March 21 and it was revealed that the BJP took money from Reddy, the ED raided Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal's home.