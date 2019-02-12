Home Minister Rajnath Singh slams Congress for misleading people on Rafale issue

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday slammed the Congress for misleading the nation by by raking up the issue of Rafale fighter jet deal repeatedly.

Rajnath made the remarks while addressing the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour. The Congress MPs protested against Rajnath's statement and staged a walkout from the House.

"The issue has been discussed in detail in the House and the Supreme Court has also put the matter to rest. The Congress has been raking up the issue every now and then. But the truth will remain true," said the Home Minister.

He added that the Congress must understand that politics is not done by by misleading the people. He stressed that politicians should have the courage to speak the truth, IANS reported.

Responding to Rajnath's comments, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that the government must accept his party`s demand to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the Rafale deal.

"The Prime Minister does not have the courage to constitute a JPC. You constitute a JPC, we will prove the misdeeds," he said.

It may be recalled that the Congress had repeatedly said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi has nothing to hide, then he should not hesitate from constituting a JPC to probe this matter.