close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
e-Cigarettes

Home Ministry asks states to enforce ban on e-cigarette

The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Ordinance, 2019, was promulgated on September 18 for banning the production, sale and purchase of electronic cigarettes in the interest of public health.

Home Ministry asks states to enforce ban on e-cigarette
Representational image (Courtesy: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The Home Ministry has written to the states for enforcement of prohibition on e-cigarettes done through an ordinance issued in September.

In a letter to Chief Secretaries and Director General of Police (DGP) of all states and Union Territories, the Home Ministry has asked to ensure enforcement of the ban and other provisions of the ordinance, considering the deleterious impact of e-cigarettes on public health, especially in respect of the young population going to schools and colleges.

"Further, congruent capacity building and sensitization of the enforcement personnel may be done for effective implementation of the ordinance", the letter said.

The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Ordinance, 2019, was promulgated on September 18 for banning the production, sale and purchase of electronic cigarettes in the interest of public health.

Sections 4 and 5 of the ordinance provide for prohibition of e-cigarettes while sections 7 and 8 prescribe the punishment for contravention of the provisions.

The ordinance empowers police officers of the rank of Sub-Inspector and above and other officers as stipulated, with powers to enter, search and seize the prohibited items, without warrant under Section 6.

Tags:
e-Cigarettesban on e-cigarettesHome Ministry
Next
Story

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad threatens 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' director for distorting facts

Must Watch

PT12M10S

Discussion held on Kashmir in Rajya Sabha, listen to what Home Minister Amit Shah said