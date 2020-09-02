Home Ministry sounds alert on borders amid growing tension with China

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sounded an alert and asked the security forces to remain on high alert mode amid growing India-China tension over the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Sources on Wednesday said that the Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the security forces to remain alert on the India-China, India-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan borders.

The Home Ministry sources said that the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have been asked to remain alert and increase patrolling and surveillance in borders adjoining China.

The ITBP has been directed to remain alert on Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Sikkim borders.

Besides this, the SSB and ITBP have been directed to increase vigil on India-Nepal-China TRAI junction and the Kalapani region in Uttarakhand.

Some companies of SSB have been rushed to the India-Nepal border. Earlier these companies were engaged in Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi.

A decision in this regard was taken during a high-level review meting which was attended by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Secretary of the Border Management and the officials of ITBP and SSB on Tuesday.

According to the sources, instructions were issued after the crucial meeting to increase vigilance on India’s borders with China, Nepal, Bhutan.

The Indian security forces have been asked not to move from the heights as they are within the country's perception of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) was blocked by the Indian forces after the Chinese tried to manoeuvre several heights near the southern bank of Pangong Tso, Rezang La, Requin La and Spanggur Gap on August 29-30.

The armed forces, guarding India’s borders, have been reportedly been asked to remain on high alert amid rise in tensions along the Line of Actual Control.

Following an unsuccessful attempt by the Chinese to change the status quo, the Indian Army has strengthened its presence on a number of "strategic heights" and enhanced deployment of troops and weapons at key points around the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh.

On Tuesday again, China engaged in "provocative action" even as military talks were underway.

The developments show New Delhi is willing to change the rules of engagement along the border with China, with the Indian Army pushing back against Chinese troops seeking to open a new front along the LAC in Ladakh, besides strengthening its positions along strategic heights in the area.

Meanwhile, the military talks between India and China resumed on Wednesday.

The Brigade Commander-level talks are being held in Chushul/Moldo to discuss the ongoing issues along the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake.

The military talks are being held to ease escalating tension triggered by fresh confrontation between the two sides on the southern bank of the Pangong lake. The sources said the meeting on Monday and Tuesday did not produce any concrete outcome.