HOMOSEXUALITY

Homosexuality A Disorder, Will Increase Further If Same-Sex Marriage Legalised: RSS Survey

The Samwardhini Nyas's survey recommended that public opinion should be taken before taking any decision on the demand for legalising same-sex marriage.

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 07:54 AM IST|Source: PTI

Homosexuality A Disorder, Will Increase Further If Same-Sex Marriage Legalised: RSS Survey

NEW DELHI: Many doctors and allied medical professionals believe that homosexuality is "a disorder" and it will increase further in society if same-sex marriage is legalised, according to a survey by Samwardhini Nyas, an affiliate of the women's wing of the RSS. A senior functionary of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, a women's organisation which parallels the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said the findings of the survey are based on 318 responses collected across the country covering medical practitioners from eight different pathies of treatment from modern science to Ayurveda.

In their response to the survey, according to Samwardhini Nyas, nearly 70 per cent of the doctors and allied medical professionals stated that "homosexuality is a disorder" while 83 per cent of them "confirmed transmission of sexual disease in homosexual relations." "From the survey, it is observed that the decision to legalise such marriages may promote more disorder in the society rather than curing patients and bringing them to normalcy," the RSS body said.

"Counselling is the better option to cure patients of such a psychological disorder," it added. The Samwardhini Nyas's survey recommended that public opinion should be taken before taking any decision on the demand for legalising same-sex marriage. "Over 67 per cent of the doctors in their response to the survey questionnaire felt that homosexual parents cannot raise their offspring properly," the Rashtra Sevika Samiti affiliate added.

The survey has been conducted by the Samwardhini Nyas against the backdrop of a five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, hearing arguments on a batch of pleas seeking legal sanction for same-sex marriage" "Over 57 per cent of the doctors who responded to the survey disfavoured the Supreme Court's intervention in the matter," a senior functionary of the Samwardhini Nyas said.

