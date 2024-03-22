Advertisement
'Honour Of 140 Crore Indians..': PM Modi Conferred Bhutan's Highest Civilian Award Order Of The Druk Gyalpo

Since its institution, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo has been conferred upon only four eminent personalities. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 06:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bestowed with Bhutan's highest civilian honour -Order of the Druk Gyalpo- on Friday. PM Modi has become the first foreign Head of Government to receive Bhutan’s highest civilian honour.

The King of Bhutan conferred the Order of the Druk Gyalpo on PM Modi. As per ranking and precedence established, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo was instituted as the decoration for lifetime achievement and is the pinnacle of the honour system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals. Since its institution, the award has been conferred upon only four eminent personalities. 

Earlier PM Modi, who is on a two-day state visit had called on Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at the Tashichho Dzong Palace in Thimphu.
He also attended a cultural programme at the Tendrelthang Festival Ground in the presence of Bhutan King.

Accepting the award Prime Minister Modi from the King of Bhutan on Friday, PM Modi said, "This honour is not my personal achievement, it is the honour of India and 140 crore Indians. I humbly accept this honour on behalf of all Indians in this great land of Bhutan and thank you all from the bottom of my heart for this honour."

"Today is a very big day in my life, I have been conferred with Bhutan's highest civilian honour. Every award is special, but when you receive an award from another country, this shows that both countries are moving on the right path..."

"I accept this honour on behalf of every Indian and thank you for this...." said Prime Minister Modi who arrived today on a two-day State Visit to Bhutan.

