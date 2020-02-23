हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Namaste Trump

Honour that he will be with us tomorrow, PM Modi on Donald Trump

President Trump, accompanied by the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, will visit India on 24 and 25 February.

File Image

New Delhi: Hours before the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump arrives in Ahmedabad for his much-awaited visit to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 23) said, "India looks forward to welcoming Donald Trump."

PM Modi tweeted, "India looks forward to welcoming
@POTUS @realDonaldTrump

It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad!"

 

President Trump, accompanied by the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, will visit India on 24 and 25 February. He will land in Ahmedabad, the home city of PM Modi where he will inaugurate the world's largest cricket stadium, Motera Stadium which has a seating capacity of 1,1o,ooo people. He will attend the "Namaste Trump" event in the stadium. The event has been modelled on the lines of ''Howdy Modi'' event held in the United States last year.

From Ahmedabad, the delegation will travel to Agra before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit.

POTUS’s visit will conclude with an early banquet dinner, following which he will depart for Washington.

 

Namaste TrumpNarendra ModiDonald Trump
