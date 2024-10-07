As the Haryana assembly poll results draw near, senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda made a bold statement on Monday, asserting that he is "neither tired nor retired." The former chief minister emphasized that he would accept whatever decision the party high command makes regarding the chief ministerial candidate.

At a press conference in Chandigarh, Hooda reflected on his tenure from 2005 to 2014, touting the good governance under his leadership. He pointed fingers at the current BJP government, alleging that law and order has once again "collapsed," echoing the issues he faced before taking office in 2005.

"The vote share of Congress increased in all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. In all 90 Vidhan Sabha seats, the vote share has also gone up. The people have indicated this very clearly," he asserted, showing confidence in his party's performance.

On the burning question of who might become the party's chief ministerial pick, Hooda explained that the opinions of MLAs will be gathered before the high command makes its final choice. "The decision taken will be acceptable to all... The Congress has performed well in all the seats," he stated, clearly rallying support for the party’s collective strength.

When asked about the first cabinet decision if Congress regains power, the Leader of Opposition remained coy, saying, "When the Congress forms its government, ask the CM this question."

Despite being pressed about his own ambitions, the 77-year-old leader reiterated, "I again say it, neither am I tired nor retired." Alongside Hooda, names like his son Deepender Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, and Randeep Surjewala have also emerged as potential chief ministerial candidates.

Hooda also declared that he was right in asserting that the electoral battle is primarily between Congress and BJP in Haryana, suggesting that voters would steer clear of "vote cutters." With campaigning wrapping up on October 3 and voting completed on October 5, all eyes are now on the results expected to be announced on October 8.