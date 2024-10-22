'Hope This Is Final Meeting For Seat Sharing': Nana Patole Ahead Of MVA Meeting

With Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents huddled in negotiations to iron out differences over some assembly seats, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Tuesday hoped that seat-sharing arrangement will be finalised on Tuesday.

He said party leader Balasaheb Thorat gave him a detailed information about his meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

"A way can be found is what we feel. We are going for the seat-sharing meeting. We hope that this is the final meeting for seat sharing," Patole said.

Thorat said the list for the assembly polls will be released soon.

"The list will be released soon. Even we have a time limit," Thorat said.

Nomination process has started for Maharashtra assembly elections which will be held on November 20.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said they would try to release the seat-sharing formula by today evening.

"An agreement has been made on a lot of things. Today, around 7:00 pm we will try to inform the media about the MVA final seat-sharing information or formula that is chalked out...Everything will be clear soon," Wadettiwar said.

The MVA has not been able to conclude seat-sharing due to apparent differences between Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) on some seats.

Earlier today, Thorat met NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray.

Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress -- have intensified their preparations for the elections but are yet to announce their seat-sharing formulas.

Maharahstra assembly has 288 seats. The results will be declared on November 23.