Kullu: At least 16 passengers, including several children, were killed as a school private bus on Monday fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, PT reported quoting district officials. According to authorities, the bus was on its way to Sainj from Shainsher when it fell into the gorge at a hairpin bend near Jangla village at around 8.30 am, they added. The bus was carrying over 30 passengers, including several school children, they added. The rescue operations, carried out by several teams are still on and the death toll may rise by the end of the day. The deceased are yet to be identified.

President and PM express grief

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other dignitaries have condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

“Saddened to hear the sad news of the death of many people including students in the bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their children and loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” President Kovind tweeted.

PM Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia amount

Condoling the loss of lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the incident.

The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each, the prime minister's office said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Chief Minister reacted to the unfateful news and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

"I received news about the private bus accident in Sainj valley of Kullu. The entire administration is present at the spot and the injured are being taken to the hospital. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to bereaved families," Thakur tweeted.

JP Nadda condoles loss of lives

BJP President JP Nadda has expressed anguish and grief over the death of 16 people in the accident.

"Heart-wrenching news has been received of many casualties in the bus accident that took place in the Sainj Valley of Kullu, Himachal. May God place the soul of the dead at his feet. My deepest sympathies are with the families of the victims. I wish the injured in the accident a speedy recovery," he tweeted.