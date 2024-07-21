Advertisement
MP Land Dispute Horror: Two Women Nearly Burried Alive By Gravel Dump | Video

Two women in Madhya Pradesh were nearly buried alive during a land dispute over a road construction project.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2024, 10:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
MP Land Dispute Horror: Two Women Nearly Burried Alive By Gravel Dump | Video Two women being rescued after they were partially buried as murrum was tipped over them from a truck while they were protesting against road construction, in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

In a shocking incident in Hinauta, Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh, two women were nearly buried alive when a dumper dumped gravel on them. The attack, resulting from a land dispute, left Mamta Pandey and Asha Pandey buried up to their waist and neck in gravel. The women were eventually rescued by locals, but by then, one of them had lost consciousness and required medical attention. 

The confrontation occurred in the Mangawa police station area during a road construction project. The women protested the construction, claiming the land was leased and opposing the project.  

However, their objections were ignored, and the situation escalated when the dumper driver, allegedly acting on orders from local strongmen, dumped gravel on them. A widely circulated video shows the women at the back of the dumper just before being buried. 

The women were subsequently taken to the Community Health Center in Gangev. Senior police officer Vivek Lal confirmed the ongoing investigation. 

The women claimed that they were attacked while trying to prevent gravel from being laid on their leased land. They accused several individuals, including Gaukaran Prasad Pandey and Mahendra Prasad Pandey, of assaulting them and ordering the dumper driver to bury them. 

A case has been registered concerning the incident. 

Rewa Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh informed ANI that the two women were buried under the gravel as it was being dumped. "A case of attempt to murder has been registered under section 110 of the BNS. There are three accused, and one has been arrested. The victims have been discharged from the hospital," Singh added.

