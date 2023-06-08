Horrific Video From Coromandel Express's Coach Moments Before Deadly Odisha Train Accident

A purported video of the horiffic Odisha train accident from inisde one of Coromandel Express train's compartments has gone viral on social media. The 25 second video clip recorded before the accident shows the devastating scenes of horror. The viral video is from one of the sleeper coaches of the train where a staff can be seen cleaning the floor while most passengers are sleeping. The Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches at 7 pm on June 2.

A few of those toppled over the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express, which was passing by at the same time.

In all, 288 people died in the accident and more than 1,200 were injured.

Zee News English could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The Central Bureau Of Investigation on Tuesday began its probe in the triple train accident. The CBI started its investigation by filing an FIR under IPC sections 337, 338, 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention), and sections 153 (unlawful and negligent action endangering lives of Railway passengers), 154 and 175 (endangering lives) of the Railways Act.

Even days after the tragic three-train accident in Odisha's Balasore, relatives of the victims are still struggling to gather clues about the bodies of their loved ones. They have gathered at Bhubaneswar AIIMS to provide their DNA samples in order to claim the bodies currently being held at AIIMS and five other centers.

Meanwhile, the total no of deaths in the Balasore Train accident was revised to 288, Odisha Chief Secretary, Pradeep Kumar Jena said on Tuesday. Out of 288 bodies, 193 were sent to Bhubaneswar, and 94 bodies were handed over in Balasore. The body of one person who died while undergoing treatment for his injuries in Bhadrak Hospital was handed over to a relative.