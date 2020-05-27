Horse in Jammu becomes first animal to be put under quarantine after it travelled through COVID-19 red zone

Rajouri: A horse in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir became the first animal to be put under quarantine after it travelled through a COVID-19 red zone.

The horse and its rider became the talk of the town when they reached Thanamandi in the Rajouri district after passing through a red zone area in Jammu.

Reportedly, the horse and the horserider travelled around 125 km via Mughal Road and passed through the Shopian district, which has been declared as the COVID-19 red zone, to reach Thanamandi.

The Rajouri official authorities decided to put the horserider along with the horse under quarantine when they got to know about the news.

As of 9 AM on May 27, 2020, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Jammu and Kashmir has surged to 1,759, whereas, around 24 people have succumbed to the virus in the Union Territory.