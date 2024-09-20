'Hostile Environment In West Bengal...': SC Raps CBI Over Plea To Move Post-Poll Violence Cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday slammed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for its plea seeking the transfer of multiple cases related to the 2021 post-poll violence outside West Bengal.

The bench of justices Abhay Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal said that the agency cannot cast aspersions on the entire judiciary in West Bengal. The court ordered the agency to withdraw its petition, expressing strong disapproval of statements claiming hostility in the hearings across all courts.

"How can you cast aspersions on entire judiciary. You are showing as if there is a hostile environment in whole West Bengal," the bench said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the CBI, informed the Supreme Court that there was no intent to cast aspersions, attributing the issue to poor drafting in the plea.