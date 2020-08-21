हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttarakhand

House collapse in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh kills 3 of a family, one injured

A man and his two children died after their house collapsed while the wife sustained injuries and has been admitted to the district hospital after sustaining injuries. The incident happened in Chaisar village of Pithoragarh district on Friday morning. 

House collapse in Uttarakhand&#039;s Pithoragarh kills 3 of a family, one injured
ANI photo

Pithoragarh: A man and his two children died after their house collapsed while the wife sustained injuries and has been admitted to the district hospital after sustaining injuries. The incident happened in Chaisar village of Pithoragarh district on Friday morning. 

District administration and police teams are present at the spot. The reason for the collapse is yet to be ascertained.

More information is awaited in the matter.

Earlier, atleast three people were killed and eight others were reported missing following a cloud burst in a village in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, on Monday.

The three people were killed in Madkot and the eight others went missing from a neighbouring village.

“A rescue team is present at the spot,” VK Jogdande, Pithoragarh’s district magistrate was quoted as saying by ANI.

UttarakhandHouse collapseUttarakhand rains
