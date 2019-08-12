close

Uttarakhand

House collapses after flash flood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, incident caught on camera

A video showing a house in Vikas Khand Ghat in Chamoli district's Lankhi village in Uttarakhand as a flash flood hits, caused due to incessant rains in the area has surfaced online.

Chamoli: A video showing a house in Vikas Khand Ghat in Chamoli district's Lankhi village in Uttarakhand as a flash flood hits, caused due to incessant rains in the area has surfaced online.

In the video posted by news agency ANI on Monday, the entire house slowly plummets into a rivulet gushing at a very high speed, leaving behind huge chunks of dust in the air.

The casualties in the incident are not certain yet while the State Disaster Response Force team has been rushed to the spot for relief and rescue operations.

Life in Uttarakhand has been thrown out of gear as parts of the state is witnessing torrential downpour as monsoon is unleashing its fury. Several massive landslides, washing away of houses, cowsheds and bridges and destruction of property and crops have been triggered amid unrelenting rains.

On Sunday, Thal-Munsiyari Road near Banik in Pithoragarh district was closed after boulders and debris blocked the road. In a separate incident, a huge boulder fell on the road and blocked the portion of the national highway- 125 between Dharchula and Tawaghat in the state.

Heavy rains that began on Friday, as a cloud burst, created havoc for the people in Chamoli district, as severe damage was caused to the footpaths and streets of Kumzuk village of Chamoli.

In the cloudburst, a woman and her son were killed in the state's Tehri district, while two others were swept away in another flash flood in Chamoli district.

There seems to be no respite for residents of the hilly state as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted the likelihood of very heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand on August 13 and 14 and has issued an orange alert on both days.

