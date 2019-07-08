House in Mumbai's Shivaji Nagar collapses, several injured

A one-storey house in Mumbai's Shivaji Nagar came crashing down on Sunday night, leaving at least five people severely injured.

It is reported that there were 22 people inside the house when it crashed. The residents have said that there was no indication that their house had a possibly weak foundation and that there was no warning before the collapse which resulted in two people being trapped under the debris. Locals and personnel from the fire department rushed to the spot soon after the incident and managed to pull the injured to safety. They were then taken to a hospital in the vicinity where they are receiving treatment.

While it is not yet clear why the house came crashing down, heavy rains in the city over most of last week could be one of the main reasons. Police officials have launched an investigation into the incident.

It has been a tragic past few days in Mumbai and Pune, two cities where houses and walls collapsing has led to several deaths and injuries. Mumbai, in particular, has had to bear the brunt of monsoon which made a delayed entry into the city but then reached record levels.