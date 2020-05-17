Housekeeping staff at Noida COVID-19 quarantine centre threaten to commit suicide for not getting paid, get back to work later

Noida: Few members of the housekeeping staff working at a hospital in Noida on Sunday (May 17, 2020) climbed to the terrace of the district hospital and threatened to commit suicide because of not getting paid for their work during the coronavirus lockdown.

The housekeeping staff working at a district hospital in Noida Sector 39, that has been converted into a coronavirus quarantine centre, alleged that they were not paid for the month of March. Reportedly, 5-6 members of the staff climbed to the 18th floor and threatened to commit suicide if they don't get paid.

The staff said that they have been working in the district hospital since the time it was converted into a COVID-19 quarantine centre in March.

The issue was resolved after City's magistrate Uma Shankar rushed to the spot and assured them that they will get their payments.

Meanwhile, four more people tested COVID-19 positive in Noida, taking the total count to 247.

Earlier on Saturday, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) notified that it is making necessary preparations to resume operations on its Aqua-Line services after it gets the nod of the government. However, travelling in the Aqua Line will be a different experience for the commuters as it will be mandatory for all passengers to follow several guidelines and restrictions. They will have to wear masks, follow the rules of social distancing and hand sanitization as laid down by the government.

In this regard, the NMRC is taking required steps at all its stations and inside the trains to ensure that all passengers of the Aqua Line follow the guidelines laid down by the Centre for prevention of the COVID-19 infection. The main objective of the NMRC is to provide essential mobility services post lockdown, with all specified safety measures and precautions to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19.