Housing for All: CM Adityanath Yogi hands over keys to 5.51 lakh PMAY-G, CMAY-G beneficiaries

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that before the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the previous governments used to set their corrupt eyes on the money of the poor and underprivileged. Now, the money goes straight into their accounts.

“Before the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, only half the amount of money was made available to the beneficiaries. Money used to be dented, there was corruption prevailing all around. After coming into power, Prime Minister Modi opened bank accounts through Jan Dhan Yojana. Now, the people's money has started going into their respective bank accounts” said the CM, while handing over the keys to as many as 5.51 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Rural(PMAY-G) and Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana-Rural (CMAY-G).

Symbolic keys were handed over to 5 beneficiaries of Ayodhya, Sonbhadra, Rae Bareli, while the other beneficiaries attended the program through virtual medium. The chief minister also interacted with the beneficiaries from various districts of the state through video conference.

Underlining the efforts of his government in ensuring housing for all, CM Yogi said that the realization of PM Modi ji's dream is visible in the state of Uttar Pradesh. “Within just 4 years, over 4.73 lakh houses have been made available to people in rural and urban areas. Today 5.51 lakh beneficiaries are entering their homes. I extend my congratulations and best wishes for this too” said Yogi.

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition, CM Yogi said that about 42 lakh people got houses in four years of governance. If we look at the figures of the last 30 years, only 53 lakh people were able to get housing. The previous governments did not have ‘the poor’ in its agenda. Neither the village, farmer, youth or women were a part of their agenda.

“One should express gratitude to Modi ji that he has connected the poor, farmers, youth, women with the schemes of government without any discrimination. Today, more than 27 lakh people are getting the benefits of the scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana,” said the CM.

Coming down heavily on the previous governments, the CM further said that casteism, regionalism and nepotism caused obstructions in the way of development in the state. “Today, the poor are moving towards development. Because, if a good government is elected, then the benefit of the schemes of the government will be seen by every poor person in every village without any discrimination”.

Expressing happiness over the high number of female beneficiaries under the PMAY, the CM said that about 70 percent of the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are women. “Through this scheme, these women are on the path of becoming self-reliant”.

Mentioning the development in Lakhimpur district of Uttar Pradesh, the CM stated that a township is being developed in Londonpur of this district which is exemplary. Along with housing, the beneficiaries will get a cow protection center, toilets, arrangement of roads, arrangement of parks for them.

“The vision of Smart Village that Modi ji has envisioned is being seen here. I congratulate all the public representatives and beneficiaries for this. I would ask the district administration to build an open gym in the park there as well. Children who want to participate in sports there will also get a platform from it”.

At the same time, CM appreciated the then CDO Arvind Singh (currently VC, Kanpur Development Authority) for the concept of this township and said that it is wonderful to have the PM / CM housing scheme in Londonpur as an integrated township.

Appreciating the work done by the Department of Rural Development the CM asked to connect all women with the self-help groups. Around 52 lakh women of the state were linked with the rural livelihood mission. They were given money from the revolving fund. Now,these women will provide ‘poshahar’ to the village and there will be no corruption.

“If we connect all women with the livelihood mission, then according to the spirit of Prime Minister Modi, we will also realize Gandhi's vision of 'Gram Swaraj' and the vision of a self-reliant village will also come true,” said Yogi.

71-year-old Prema Devi of Ayodhya, the overwhelmed beneficiary, thanked the Modi-Yogi pair for fulfilling the dream of a house . While Anshu Devi of Rae Bareli said that her 'kutcha' house had collapsed in the last rain, getting a 'pucca' house in such difficult times will bring a great change in life.

Earlier, the Minister of Rural Development Department, Rajendra Singh, described the Pradhan Mantri/Chief Minister Awas Yojana as a revolution for the poor families.

