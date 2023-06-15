How A 7th-Class Dropout Connected Sachin Tendulkar, Akhilesh Yadav With Mangoes - Amazing Tale Of One And Only

UP News: We would protest that a fruit with two separate skins and two different layers of pulp, each with a different flavor, could not possibly exist if someone asked us to imagine a mango tree bearing such a fruit. It's not feasible! However, a man from Uttar Pradesh has made this impossible task possible. He has earned the moniker 'AAM-AADMI' or 'Mango Man', and he has done a great job living up to it.

A 'Mango Philosopher'

We are all engulfed in mango mania every summer. Before the season is over, we attempt to consume as many of these delectable fruits as we can. However, Kalimullah Khan of Uttar Pradesh pushes the absurdity even farther. The cultivation, development, and preservation of mangoes keep him up at night. He can discuss how the lives of mangoes and people are similar since he has evolved into a 'mango philosopher.' A few years ago, a piece on this extraordinary man was published in the New York Times. Khan, a seventh-grade dropout from Malihabad near Lucknow, has risen to the pinnacle of success as a grower of many mango types. His abilities and unwavering efforts earned him the Padma Shri award from the Indian government in 2008.

Role Of Nawab Of Oudh

Mangoes are well-known in Malihabad, his hometown. The orchards of this area produce and export hundreds of varieties of mangoes, including the Chausa, Langda, Safeda, and Dasseri. Kalimullah Khan significantly aided the growth of the mango business in this district. People travel from far and wide to visit his orchard to admire his magnificent trees and sample the beautiful mangoes he has produced. According to legend, Malihabad's soil and climate made Nawab Faqir Muhammad Khan Goya, the then-commander-in-chief of the army of the Nawab of Oudh, fall in love with it roughly 200 years ago. He developed the first mango orchard in Malihabad after taking permission from the Nawab of Oudh to do so.

How Sachin And Akhilesh Related?

Kalimullah Khan is carrying on the custom of this region by producing rare, exotic varieties of mangoes. He has created several new mango types using the asexual propagation method of grafting, some of which he has named after famous people like cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and political figure Akhilesh Yadav.

Since 1957, Khan has managed the family tradition. Mango farming has been a family business for more than 150 years. After he started the various grafting methods many years ago, he experimented with growing different mango kinds on the same tree. More importantly, there are multiple trees, each of which contains an entire mango grove all by itself. On its branches, there are 300 distinct varieties of mangoes. No two mangoes on the same tree are identical, just as no two human fingerprints are the same. We can only praise Kalimullah Khan for his incredible skills, since he is genuinely a 'Mango Man'. The real 'AAM-AADMI' of UP.