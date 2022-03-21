How are AI and Marketing Automation Helping Creators Deliver Better Content?

Content creation is an integral part of the marketing process. Having the right content can bring your brand many benefits but having the wrong content can bring your brand down. The problem is that content creation is a tedious and time-consuming process.

Thanks to rapid leaps in data science and AI, content creation and marketing are speeding up at unprecedented rates. We will see how AI and marketing automation is disrupting this process and how they can change the future of content creation.

Why are AI and Automated Content Popular?

According to statistics, 56% of American CMOs prefer using artificial intelligence for generating copy and content that boosts marketing strategies. With technology advancing by leaps and bounds every day, the world of marketing is more dynamic than ever before! Digital marketers today have automated most content they use online. Articulately crafted algorithms can enable AI to write content independently, increasing speed and decreasing costs.

Automating content creation has never been easier, thanks to OpenAI's GPT3. Marketers and business owners can use AI bots to increase revenue by significant margins by creating personalized content and sales pitches that the customer would want to read in a fraction of the time.

Companies like Yahoo and Fox are already relying on AI to create content and deliver news faster and more efficiently than their competitors, thereby thriving even in competition. Content automatically generated by Artificial Intelligence uses the NLG technology. This allows zero human involvement and cuts down the cost of content and copy generation.

Persado is a thriving tool that closely studies, analyzes, and then creates marketing strategies that help generate content that resonates. The technology of analyzing human behavior and predicting future desires can help companies build close relationships with their customers and inspire further interaction. This is why the industry is foreseen to reach about 9.88 billion dollars of net worth by the end of 2022.

According to a statistical report, marketing automation has seen tremendous growth and popularity in the past years. Content personalization, generation, and delivery have never been faster or more efficient before. By carefully crafting technology that studies and adapts to human behavior, AI and marketing automation have successfully gained customer trust and built constructive relationships with them. However, this disrupts the content creation industry to a considerable extent. Fewer firms will prefer a human writer over AI when the quality is the same.

Moreover, AI has the power to personalize every user's experience and choices - something that is beyond human capabilities. As part of an analysis, it was found that 73% of AI users considered its usage in advertising critical to their business, and 64% agreed that it played a key role in helping their brand prosper more than its competitors. Segmenting audiences and personalizing ads have thus been proven effective.

Threat to Content Creators

With AI and automated content generation tools delivering quality content faster than humans, content creators and writers might face some unemployment risks in days to come. Why would a firm wait three days and pay double the amount for a task that a bot can do within minutes?

With strategically planned and created algorithms, AI bots can deliver compelling content. Most of these today look as if they're written by humans.

With auto-generated content, hyper-personalized marketing will be effortless through unlimited and quick content generation by bots. Marketers will only have to focus on the essential tasks and leave the background jobs to the AI.

Will AI Replace Content Writers and Creators?

By using technology smartly and strategically, marketers can efficiently realize speedy SEO content writing, and bots can generate user-friendly content within minutes. While AI bots are great at grasping and processing heavy data and weaving them into meaningful content, AI can never be human.

AI might take over specific niches and genres of content creation and writing in days to come, mainly due to their technicality and standardness, but they won't take jobs away. Generating meaningful SEO content is still a difficult task for an AI. Automated content can instead be seen as a tool to aid writers in generating more relevant and relatable content.

AI is only as good as the data on which it was trained.

Assumptions or predictions beyond the provided data often become irrelevant to the AI. Copy and content that needs imagination fails to take shape without human involvement.

The reason is deeply embedded in the fact that bots are not human. They might imitate human behaviour and behave like one in all senses, but Auto-Generated Content (AGC) is not relatable. Human writers and content creators add emotional experiences and gain audience trust in ways most bots will not be able to. Would you prefer speaking to a bot over a human on voice-customer support from a brand?

The Bridge in Between

Statistically, netizens consume 2.5 quintillion bytes of data every day. Expecting a marketer to generate an amount like so every day is incredulous. Personalizing data and analyzing customer behavior is a crucial step in marketing. With AI and AGC, this burden of creating huge amounts of content goes to humans. Marketers can now focus on management, decision-making, and planning, and leave creation to bots.

Human creators will not face outright joblessness, but the road ahead won't be easy either. "AI will take away tasks, not jobs", was what Brookings Institute reported. Technical creators might want to explore and expand a bit. At the same time, other niches can analyse how AI outperforms them and work effectively.

With the advancement of the world at an unimaginable speed, we can only expect AI domination in years to come. Aimed at easing human life and reducing burdens, artificial intelligence has been creating more meaningful and strategic customer relationships and conversations.

However, AI is less likely to dominate the whole industry anytime soon. While disruption is certainly a go-ahead, AI in content creation is still in its infancy. Reaching the same level of sophistication as that of a human mind is still far-fetched.

