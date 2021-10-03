How can Congress resolve its political turmoil? Shiv Sena has answer

New Delhi: As Congress faces crisis within the party, ally Shiv Sena suggested appointing a full-time president to put an end to the tussle.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday (October 2) said that the Congress party is in need of a strong president. "If a big political party like Congress remains without a head, then it naturally causes confusion. Be it any political party, without a president, it creates a sense of dissatisfaction among the masses. I am sure Congress party will soon resolve the political turmoil happening inside the party," ANI quoted Raut as saying.

Shiv Sena also attacked the Centre over former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. In its mouthpiece Saamna, Shiv Sena questioned Shah for discussing the problems of a state with a "dismissed" CM, adding that if the matter of border security was that important then it should have been discussed with current Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

“Has anyone started infiltrating the border like Kashmir and Ladakh? If this issue is really important then the Home Minister should discuss it with the present Chief Minister of Punjab. What is this method of discussing the problems of the state with the dismissed Chief Minister? The central government is starting this new tradition, which is not fair," Shiv Sena said.

Further, the Maharashtra ruling party slammed Amarinder Singh for “harming” Congress. "Amarinder Singh had clarified that he will not go to the BJP, but after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it seems he will harm the Congress by staying out," the mouthpiece said.

Congress has been witnessing a crisis in Punjab and trying to contain the power row from becoming a public outcry in Chhattisgarh.

Ahead of crucial Assembly polls in Punjab next year, Amarinder Singh quit as the chief minister and the party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from his post revealing the infighting in Punjab Congress.

While in Chhattisgarh, there are speculations about a possible change of guard. However, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday asserted that his state can never become Punjab.

(With agency inputs)

