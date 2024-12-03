How Greenply Platinum Plywood Saved Lives In Fire Accident In Ghaziabad

The fire at a site in Ghaziabad could not progress due to a wooden ply. The fire continued on site for over 2 hours, burning the majority part of the room but the wooden plywood installed during the renovation work prevented the spread of fire. It is reported that the fire charred one side of the Greenply platinum plywood but prevented heat from transferring towards the other side, thus stopping the spread, but it only charred one side. The other side remained unaffected and intact, without any heat transfer.

Fire In Ghaziabad

There was a fire at site KD-69 in Kavi Nagar, Ghaziabad where due to the presence of chemicals and paint products on the site, the fire kept spreading. However, there was no loss of life in this incident. A large reason why was the presence of Greenply Platinum Wood, which helped in preventing the fire from spreading further.

Half-burnt Matchstick: Probable Cause Of Fire

Ram Pravesh Sharma, the contractor, reported that a fire broke out at his construction site on November 30, due to unconfirmed reasons. However, it is suspected that a worker may have thrown a half-burned matchstick into a pile of garbage nearby, which caused the fire at the site.

Rapid Spread Of Fire

Chemicals, petrochemicals, diesel, and paint products were stored on the site, which caused the fire to spread rapidly. The fire quickly spread further, but due to the use of Greenply Platinum wood on the site, a big tragedy was averted

Plywood To The Rescue

The contractor stated that this plywood kept the fire under control for more than 2 hours, which prevented the fire from spreading further. One side of this plywood was completely burnt due to the fire, while the other side was not affected by the heat. Meanwhile, the walls of the site have turned black due to the fire. Despite this, the plywood remained intact.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)