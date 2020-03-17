How India is fighting against coronavirus

New Delhi: India is fighting a big battle against the coronavirus in spite of its old and weak system. This has been possible because our system has shown a strong will.

Therefore every warrior fighting this battle should be respected.

For this, we appeal to all of you to send messages on #CoronaFighters. Your message to these real heroes of the country will boost their morale and will add strength to this fight.

Even when the demonetisation took place, the employees of the bank also worked like this. They worked till late at night and did not take any holiday.

The employees did not even get the money for working overtime.

The way government employees are engaged in fighting the coronavirus today has again told us that they are the real warriors for the country in times of crisis.

People who are working day and night for you and your safety are your unknown heroes.

With the help of such warriors, the government and the system are fighting against Corona but as a society, we also have a responsibility.

There have been reports about many people who fled from the hospital when they were kept in isolation on suspicion of infection, but the police caught and brought them back. Such cases have come from Mumbai, Agra, and Darbhanga.

In Agra, an FIR was lodged against a father for misleading the system about her infected daughter.

Many people are criticising the government facilities in isolation. But this kind of thinking will be harmful in the fight against corona.

We must be vigilant and responsible. We all should try to help at our ends because the caution is more important than the fear of the virus.

As of Tuesday evening (March 17, 2020), there has been 129 number of positive coronavirus cases in the country.