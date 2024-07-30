How Many Times Has PM Modi Addressed a Press Conference? A Look at the Timeline Since 2014

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a post-Budget 2024 conference organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). He highlighted that in the past 10 years, his government has tripled India’s Budget. The last Budget presented by the Manmohan Singh government in 2014 was ₹16 lakh crore. In contrast, the Union Budget for 2024, presented a few days ago, stands at ₹48 lakh crore, which is three times larger, according to Modi. He also mentioned the significant growth in capital expenditure allocation under his government.

PM Modi's Press Conference Record

Despite his extensive tenure, PM Modi has not faced a single regular press conference in his 10 years in office. However, during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign, he did hold a press conference, but even then, he did not directly answer media questions and redirected all inquiries to Amit Shah.

The Sole 2019 Press Conference

Five days before the 2019 Lok Sabha election results, PM Modi held a press conference. In it, he described himself as a disciplined soldier of the party and deferred to the party president for answering questions. When a journalist tried to ask Shah about Modi's responses, Shah intervened, stating that the Prime Minister did not need to answer every question.

Avoidance of Press Conferences

Modi's avoidance of press conferences is often seen as part of his preference for one-way communication, where he speaks directly to the public. He typically grants solo interviews to journalists known for government-friendly coverage. By mid-2024, he had given over 64 interviews to various national TV channels, leading English and Hindi dailies, and other regional language newspapers and channels.

Opposition's Allegations

The opposition claims that Modi's interviews are "scripted," with predetermined questions and answers. Journalists rarely ask follow-up questions or challenge his statements. In his interviews, Modi has claimed that his leadership is not ordinary and that he has a divine mission.

A New Culture of Direct Communication

In a recent interview, Modi stated that he has pioneered a new work culture that bypasses traditional media. He asserted that media is no longer the sole medium of mass communication and that he prefers to engage directly with the public. He also mentioned that journalists are now identified by their ideologies, which was not the case before.

One-Way Communication's Significance

French political scientist Christophe Jaffrelot suggests that Modi avoids press conferences because his speeches often depict an imaginary India, detached from reality. Jaffrelot argues that Modi has created a world filled with bright portrayals and myths that are not open to scrutiny.

2007 BBC Interview

In 2007, as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi walked out of an interview with BBC journalist Karan Thapar within four minutes when questioned about the 2002 Gujarat riots.

2023 BBC Documentary

In 2023, the BBC released a documentary on the Gujarat riots, which was banned by the Modi government. It included parts of a 2002 interview where Modi admitted to struggling with handling the media.

PM Modi's approach to media reflects his distinctive leadership style, prioritizing one-way communication. This approach has introduced a new work culture in Indian political discourse, emphasizing direct engagement with the public.