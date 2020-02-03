How Mumbai police used Twitter to save a man from committing suicide

Twitter is not just a medium to share your thoughts but it can also be a medium of saving lives, the Mumbai Police proved the same by saving the life of a 39-year-old who was about to end his life and asked Mumbai police about the punishment one gets for committing suicide.

The resident of Goregaon in Mumbai, Nilesh Bedekar tweeted the cops informing them about his intention to commit suicide and said, "Mumbai Police I am thinking of committing suicide. I just wanted to know what would be the punishment for that. I tried Wikipedia and Google but didn't get anything so asking you."

@MumbaiPolice I am thinking of committing suicide. I just wanted to know what would be the punishment for that. I tried Wikipedia and Google but didn't get anything so asking you. — Nilesh Bedekar (@bedekarnilesh) February 2, 2020

Sensing the seriousness of the matter, Mumbai police immediately responded to Nilesh asking his contact details and proceeded with proper counselling of the depressed man. Mumbai police wrote, '' Hello Nilesh, Problems are part and parcel of life. Opting for extreme step isn't the solution. We request you to allow Vanrai police personnel to intervene and provide you with necessary assistance.''

Hello Nilesh, Problems are part and parcel of life. Opting for extreme step isn't solution. We request you to allow vanrai police personnel to intervene & provide you with necessary assistance. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 2, 2020

Minutes after Mumbai police's tweet, several Twitterians responded to Nilesh asking him not to take the severe step. Along with proper counselling, the Mumbai police also did a medical test of Nilesh and after ensuring his mental stability he was sent home.

Nilesh later thanked the Mumbai police for saving his life and apologised for his action. He said, ''I am really sorry but had lost control of my own self yesterday. Thanks a million for helping me. I would also love to thank Inspector Mr Shaikh from the Vanrai Police Station. He is really a great person and a gem in Mumbai Police Force I would say. Thanks again.''

@MumbaiPolice I am really sorry but had lost control of my own self yesterday. Thanks a million for helping me. I would also love to thank Inspector Mr. Shaikh from the Vanrai Police Station. He is really a great person and a gem in Mumbai Police Force I would say. Thanks again. — Nilesh Bedekar (@bedekarnilesh) February 3, 2020

The prompt action of Mumbai police received a lot of praise which helped save the man’s life.