How Pakistan High Commission spy tried to trap Indian Army jawan

Two officials of Pakistan High Commission who were caught on charges of spying by Indian authorities on Sunday (May 31) were sent to Islamabad on Monday (June 1) through Wagah border. The two spies were caught red-handed from New Delhi's Karol Bagh in a joint operation of Military Intelligence, Intelligence Bureau and Special Cell of Delhi Police and later it was learnt that they were linked to Pakistan Army.

Sources told Zee Media that the two officers identified as Abid Hussain and Tahir Hussain started working in the visa section of the high commission as per a secret plan of Pakistan's ISI.

An FIR filed against Abid (42) and Tahir (44) mentioned that they were caught while procuring sensitive documents related to the movement of Indian armed forces through railways from an Indian national in exchange of money and an iPhone.

Abid Hussain posed as Gautam, brother of a media person, to establish contact with an individual working in the Indian Railways. He also tried to gain his confidence by pretending that he needed information about rail movements for his brother who was supposedly doing a story on the Indian Railways and for which he was willing to pay, said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO (Delhi Police).

Abid also tried to lure an Indian Army jawan to procure confidential documents and Zee News has the exclusive excerpts of Abid's conversation with a jawan whom he was trying to befriend in order to get information in the future.

Abid: Hello, tell me whether you were once posted in 1705RPM?

Jawan: No sir, this is my first posting.

Abid: I have a friend and i have changed my mobile as the old one had stopped working properly. My friend's name was also Roy and that's why i called you thinking you are the same person. You are in 326, right?

Jawan: Yes sir, in Delhi only. Where are you posted?

Abid: I am also in 106 in Delhi.

Jawan: Well, well

Abid: But my family lives in Noida. I own a house in Noida so I go there only.

Jawan: Well, well

Abid: I had a friend named Roy who was also posted in West Bengal and i thought you are the same person. I talked to Yadav and he said that he also has a friend named Roy from West Bengal so I thought you are the same Roy. That's why I decided to call to find out whether you are the same Roy or not.

Jawan: Fine, fine

Abid: You are not using any Whatsapp number

Jawan: Sir, we are not allowed to use Whatsapp

Abid: But I am allowed to use as no one has asked me to stop using it. You are new in the job that's why.

Jawan: They check in the line.

Abid: This is the problem in line. You have to keep things in hiding otherwise it can create trouble. Ok no problem, will try to take some time out and meet you.

Jawan: Ok, we will meet.