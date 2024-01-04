trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2706167
How Punjab Police Solved Arjuna Award Winning Cop’s Murder Mystery In 48 Hours

The Jalandhar police traced the autorickshaw that Deol had taken from a CCTV footage and tracked down the vehicle by following its possible routes. 

New Delhi: A police officer, who was also an Arjuna awardee for his achievements in weightlifting, was found dead near a canal in Jalandhar on Wednesday. The officer, identified as Dalbir Singh Deol, had joined the police force after retiring from his sports career. He was shot in the head by an autorickshaw driver after a heated argument over the fare. The Jalandhar police solved the case within 48 hours using advanced technical methods of investigation. 

Jalandhar Police's '48-Hour' Investigation

The Jalandhar police traced the autorickshaw that Deol had taken from a CCTV footage and tracked down the vehicle by following its possible routes. They also checked the mobile signals active in the area where the body was found. The police arrested the driver, Vijay Kumar, and recovered the service pistol of Deol from the crime scene.

Motive Behind The Murder

According to the police, the driver refused to drop Deol to his village, which was about 6-7 km from Jalandhar. This led to a verbal altercation between the two, which turned violent. Vijay snatched the pistol from Deol and shot him in the head. He then dumped the body near the canal and fled with the weapon.

The Jalandhar police chief, Swapan Sharma, praised the team for cracking the case in a short span of time. He said that the police have registered a case of murder against the accused and will ensure that he gets the maximum punishment. He also expressed his condolences to the family of Deol, who was a decorated officer and a sportsperson. He said that Deol’s death was a loss for the police force and the nation.

