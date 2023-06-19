How Rs 10 Frooti Landed Rs 8.49 Cr Heist Mastermind Daaku Haseena in Police Trap

Punjab police were on their toes for two weeks following a multi-crore robbery in Ludhiana and the mastermind was a couple - 'Daaku Haseena' and her husband. While the duo have been successfully evading police time and again, a small tip and an attempted shot in the dark landed the duo in the police net. The couple were arrested while they were heading to heading to a pilgrimage site in Uttarakhand to pay obeisance for the success of their mission, said Punjab Police.

Pilgrimage For Robbery Success

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav confirmed the arrest of Mandeep Kaur and her husband Jaswinder Singh, who were on the run. The Police stated that the couple was apprehended near Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand. They had visited the pilgrimage site to offer prayers for the supposed "success" of their mission and were caught on their return journey. The couple had plans to visit Kedarnath and Haridwar.

Daaku Haseena Planned To Flee India

Punjab Police said that they had received intelligence suggesting that the couple might attempt to escape to a foreign country via Nepal. However, due to the lookout notice issued against them, their escape was prevented. During their arrest, an amount of Rs 21 lakh was seized from their possession. So far, a total of Rs 5.96 crore has been recovered. The police also arrested their accomplice, Gaurav alias Gulshan, from Gidderbaha. With these arrests, a total of nine individuals have been apprehended thus far.

Police Laid Free Frooti Trap

The police came to know about their trip to the pilgrimage site and set up a trap. Dressed as civilians, police started distributing free tetra packs of Frooti that cost Rs 10 per piece. The robber couple also stopped to take free Frooti and to drink that, they unmasked their face. This was the moment that police came to see their face and nabbed them.

Daaku Haseena & Her Many Hats

Mandeep Kaur alias Mona is just a 12th-class pass-out but had big ambitions. She came to Ludhiana four months ago and did several jobs before working with the cash management firm CMS Securities as part of her plan. Mona earlier worked as an insurance agent and later as an assistant to a lawyer. In fact, on many occasions, she introduced herself as 'vakeel' donning black trousers and a white shirt to lure court visitors and help them get done petty work earning a few hundred bucks. In the court complex, she befriended Manjinder who used to visit the site to refill ATMs. Mandeep, Manjinder and their 10 accomplices including Mona's husband and brother conspired and executed one of the biggest heists in Punjab on June 10.