How to boost your social media presence? Note these tips from Shashwat Amrev

Starting from zero can be tough for aspiring content creators and influencers. But we are here to tell you otherwise. Why? Well, if you stay true to your niche and pick up a few habits, success can be achieved. Sharing the same mind, Shashwat Amrev has let out a few tips on how you can boost your social media presence.



While you are beginning with zero followers, the destination may seem like a dream. Shashwat Amrev has been there, but today he is very much admired for the content that he creates for trading enthusiasts. Sharing the mantra of growth, he listed these few points:



1. Adhere to the 3Ds of success.

Shashwat Amrev suggests following the three D's, i.e., desire, determination, and discipline. He says one must have the heartfelt desire and motive to be a content creator. Once you understand why you want to be a content creator, you must show unwavering determination toward your work. Lastly, show discipline towards your work. If you are into content creation, make sure your content is relevant and you are maintaining continuity.



2. Connect With Your Audience

If you want to retain and gain new followers, Shashwat Amrev proposes you engage with your audience. "Frequent chatters with your followers will strengthen your bond and bestow their loyalty to you," said the creator.



3. Choose Titles Wisely

Besides Instagram posts and reels, your story highlights are also of significance. Therefore, Shashwat Amrev asserts that you must choose a relevant title and cover image for that highlight. Those are the things that appear at the front of your profile; make them impactful.



4. Use Tags and Hashtags

Lastly, Shashwat Amrev says, "Hashtags and tags are the most powerful yet undervalued tools of social media growth. Using the right ones will boost your reach and bring new visitors or followers to your page.



We hope that you have noted these tips and might find them handy. Shashwat Amrev is also an entrepreneur and founder of two thriving companies, viz., Stock Market Edges and AmrevX. Shashwat says Manish Pandey who is a coach to famous creator beer biceps has helped Shashwat a lot to grow in this creator economy.

Shashwat's content has helped several people bolster their trading knowledge.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)