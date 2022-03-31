How to Download Facebook Reels Videos with 3 Easy Steps through snapsave app

Facebook Reels is a new video format that Facebook introduced in December 2017. It’s supposed to be a more immersive way of watching videos on Facebook. But, unfortunately, Facebook Reels videos are only available for desktop users and not mobile users.

However, there is no need to worry because it is possible to download Facebook videos with 3 easy steps. All you need to do is follow these steps and you will be able to download the video on your computer or any device that can play MP4 files.

What is a Facebook Reel?

Facebook Reels are a new type of video ad that allows advertisers to target their audience by using the information they have on them. It is a great way to reach people who are interested in your product or service, and it also gives you the opportunity to show them how it works.

Step 1: Get the URL of the Facebook Reel Video You Want to Save

To save a Facebook Reel video, you will need the URL. To find the URL, follow these steps:

1. Go to the video on Facebook and click three dots in the right conner

2. Select "Copy Link" or press CTRL+C (Windows) or CMD+C (Mac)

3. Click “Download” button and choose high quality video to save on your computer

Step 2: Download and Install & Open a Video Downloader with Built-in Browser

In this step, we will download and install a video downloader with a built-in browser.

A browser is an application that retrieves, renders and displays web pages. A video downloader is a type of software that downloads videos from the internet to your computer. It can also be used to download videos from YouTube or other video streaming sites so that they can be watched offline in the future.

There are many different video downloading tools available on the internet, but one of the most popular ones is called JDownloader. This software has a built-in browser which makes it easier for you to find and download the desired video without having to switch between applications.

Step 3: Load Local File and Visit the Website(s) for Automated Downloads

In this step, you will be downloading the file from the website, and then loading it into your local drive.

In this step, you will need to open a web browser and visit the website. When you are on the website, find the download button and click on it to download the file. After that, you will have to save this file onto your local drive or hard drive of your computer. You can also do this by right clicking on your mouse and selecting "Save As" or "Save Link As."

(Sponsored Feature)