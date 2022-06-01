हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022

How to download Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022: Step-by-step guide

RBSE will declare Class 12 exam results on Wednesday, June 1. 


Representational image

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare Class 12 exam results on Wednesday, June 1. According to media reports, the results for class 12th Science and Commerce streams will be declared at 2 pm. The results would be declared in a press conference by the Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla.  

Students can check their results at the official websites of RBSE - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

A total of 2,31,989 students appeared in the RBSE 12th Science 2022 examination and about 1 lakh students had registered for the commerce stream.

 

How to download RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th result

 

Step 1: Visit RBSE's official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘RBSE 12th result’ link for the concerned streams.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your credentials.

Step 4: RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Now you can download the result.

 

Tags:
Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022RBSErajasthan boardRajasthan class 12 resultRajasthan
