How to prevent your credit card details from being stolen?

With the development of the economy, credit cards are becoming more and more popular. While enjoying the convenience and benefits of credit cards, we often hear news about stolen credit cards and heavy losses for users.

So, how can we prevent credit cards from being stolen? In addition to the regular protection of information, is there any other method to enable balance withdrawal?

The key to preventing stolen credit cards is to protect personal credit card private information. The private credit card information mainly includes the following types:

One is the transaction password of the credit card

This is the most common type of information that can make payment instructions on behalf of the person. The bank will not know the customer's personal transaction password or ask the customer for the transaction password.

Therefore, this is the most important information that criminals want to know. It is best to set the transaction password to a number that is easy to remember but has no obvious regularity. Remember not to set it to your birthday, the last few digits of your mobile phone, or simply repeat a number that is easy to guess. At the same time, when trading on POS machines or ATM machines, pay more attention and observe more to prevent the detected card number and other information, as well as the password and other information you input, so as to prevent criminals from making counterfeit cards and stealing them. Clean transactions.

The second category is the validity period of the credit card and the three-digit number on the back of the card, which is CVV2 or CVV. There are some payment scenarios that do not require the transaction password of the credit card, as long as the card number, expiration date and these three numbers are available, the payment can also be completed. Therefore, these key elements should also be properly entered and not disclosed to others or illegally obtained by others. Contact only reliable online CVV SHOP in case of emergency that you need CVV number.

The third category is to prevent logging in to phishing websites or the relevant password entered on some other website happens to be your credit card transaction password. In this way, it is easy to be stolen by criminals and then crash the database, and use your identity to make payments on the website where you actually conduct online transactions.

In short, in the era of electronic payment and online payment, while enjoying the convenience, we must also understand some of the doorways that are different from traditional transaction methods and strengthen risk prevention to maximize benefits.

How to ensure the safety of using the card to prevent theft

First, take good care of your password and mobile phone verification code, and don't tell irrelevant people. There is no credit card password, even if there is a card number, it is useless. Therefore, the password must be kept well. Never write it on the back of the credit card. Do not send the card password via SMS or WeChat between spouses or family members to avoid being used by others. .

Second, when using a credit card for consumption and payment, you must not let the credit card out of your sight to prevent the credit card from being cloned. Everyone may have seen similar news. When spending in hotels or restaurants, some fraudsters steal bank card information by applying for a cashier. The cardholder’s password is used to implement theft.

Third, when using online banking, pay attention to distinguishing the authenticity of the website. Nowadays, many banks have set up welcome messages, and users can identify them by setting up private slogans, and don’t pay through links sent by others, so as not to enter phishing websites and cause information leakage.

Fourth, when using a credit card to deposit and withdraw money at a bank ATM, you must pay attention to the surrounding environment. The bank will also give voice prompts. Look at the password keyboard for abnormalities. Some scammers will install cameras and card readers. Wait for equipment to steal cardholder information.

Fifth, do not believe that anyone who claims to be a public prosecutor by phone, asks for account verification, is involved in money laundering or other crimes, is a scammer, do not believe it.

