'How unnecessary noise was...': Yogi Adityanath on removal of loudspeakers

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday (May 29, 2022) spoke on the removal of loudspeakers from religious places and said that the people must have seen how the unnecessary noise was got rid of. While addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party's one-day state executive meeting in Lucknow, Adityanath stated that there has been no communal riot in the state.

He also mentioned recent festivals and said that for the first time in the state, the namaz on the last Friday before Eid was not held on roads.

"Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti were held peacefully. This was the first time that the last Friday namaz before Eid was not held on the streets. For namaz there is a place of worship, the mosques where their religious programs can be held," the PTI news agency quoted Yogi Adityanath as saying.

After Ram temple in Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura appear to be 'waking up'

Adityanath said that after the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the temple town of Kashi appears to be "waking up", as are Mathura, Vrindavan, Vindhyavasini Dham and Naimish Dham.

Referring to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor, he said, "After the beginning of the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, the waking up ('angadai') of Kashi is before us."

"All pilgrimages centres like Mathura Vrindavan, Vindhyavasini Dham, Naimish Dham are once again waking up ('angdai li'). In this situation we all have to move forward once again," the UP CM said said.

His remarks came amid legal proceedings over the temple-mosque disputes in Mathura and Varanasi, also known as Kashi.

One lakh devotees visit Kashi every day

Adityanath referred to the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor and said that one lakh devotees visit Kashi every day and the place is proving the significance of its name in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Start preparing for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

During the first state executive meeting of the BJP after the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Yogi Adityantah asked the party workers to start preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and move forward with the target of winning 75 out of the state's 80 seats.

"With people's help and by dint of our hard work during Covid, we got better results in the assembly polls. In the 2024 general elections, under the leadership of PM Modi, we have to march ahead with the target of winning 75 seats in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

In 2019, the BJP had won 62 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh while its ally Apna Dal(S) bagged two seats.

Congratulating PM Modi for completing eight years as prime minister, Adityanath said with the 2024 roadmap, the BJP will succeed in its achieving its target.

Adityanath said the perception about the state changed after 2017 while asserting that Uttar Pradesh is leading the country in over four dozen schemes.

(With agency inputs)