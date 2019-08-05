How world media reported on Modi government scrapping Article 370 on Jammu and Kashmir

The move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government to scrap Article 370 was viewed keenly not just in India, but by media organisations across the world. Soon after the announcement was made in Parliament by Home Minister Amit Shah, the news grabbed headlines on most of the leading media publications across the globe.

Let’s take a look at how the world media reacted to the historic development that might shape the future of the Indian sub-continent:

The Guardian:

London-based The Guardian termed the move by Modi government as “the most radical change any government has suggested for Kashmir’s status”. The report also said that called that splitting the state in two was a “dramatic move”, adding that it might lead it escalation in tension with Pakistan. It further warned of the government facing “resistance” in Jammu and Kashmir.

BBC:

According to the BBC, the move by the government “is the most significant move” with regard to Jammu and Kashmir. The report says that the move may “spark major unrest”. It also referred to the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that “tensions are high” in the region.

CNN:

US-based CNN said in its report that the Modi government had “announced contentious changes to the way the territory is administered”. The headline of the report said, “Kashmir in lockdown as India reveals plan to change state’s status”. The report quoted a think tank member as saying that the announcement came as “psychological shock” to Kashmiris.

The Washington Post:

The Washington Post says that the development has set “the stage for new clashes”. The report called Article 370 a “cornerstone of Kashmir’s inclusion in India”. It warned that New Delhi’s relationship with Jammu and Kashmir would further get damaged.

Dawn News:

Pakistan-based Dawn News expectedly criticised the move by India, referring to the decision as “a rushed presidential order”. According to the report, “Kashmiris fear this will lead to demographic transformation of region from majority Muslim to majority Hindu”. Dawn News said that scrapping of Article 370 "is the most far-reaching move".