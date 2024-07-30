Howrah-Mumbai Train Derailed: List Of Today’s Trains Cancelled

New Delhi: The derailment of the 12810 Howrah-Mumbai mail on Tuesday morning resulted in the cancellation and short termination and origination of the train on July 30. The South Eastern Railway announced the cancellation of five trains and four trains have been either short-terminated or short-originated due to the accident.

In a tragic incident, two people were killed and others injured after several coaches of the Howrah-CSMT Express derailed near Chakradharpur in Jharkhand. The accident took place around 3:45 am, after which Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME), with staff and Additional Divisional Railway Managers CKP (Chakradharpur Railway Station), reached on-site to manage the situation.

List Of Trains Cancelled On July 30: South Eastern Railway

-22861 Howrah- Titlagarh-Kantabanji Express will remain cancelled on June 30

-08015/18019 Kharagpur-Jharahpur-Dhanbad Express will remain cancelled on July 30

-12021/12022 Howrah-Barbil-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express will remain cancelled on July 30

-18109 Tatanagar-Itwari Express will remain cancelled on July 30

18030 Shalimar-LTT Express will remain cancelled on July 30

List Of Trains Short-Terminated or Short-Originated

-18114 Bilaspur-Tatanagar Express, Journey commenced on July 29 will be shortly terminated at Rourkela

-181990 Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express, Journey commenced on July 28 will be shortly terminated at Chakradharpur.

-18011 Howrah-Chakradharpur Express, journey commencing on July 30 will be short terminated at Adra.

-18110 Itwari-Tatanagar Express, journey commencing on July 30 will be short terminated at Bilaspur.