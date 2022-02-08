हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
HP Board 2022

HP Board Term 1 Result 2022: HPBOSE Class 10, 12 results likely today at hpbose.org, check direct link

There will not be any merit list as this is the first term's outcome.

HP Board Term 1 Result 2022: HPBOSE Class 10, 12 results likely today at hpbose.org, check direct link
Representational Image

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 results: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Term 1 Results 2021-22 for Class 10th and Class 12th are likely to be declared on Tuesday (February 8, 2022), several media reports claimed. 

Once announced, the HP Board class 10 and 12 students can check their scores for Semester 1 on the official website - https://hpbose.org.

There will not be any merit list as this is the first term's outcome. Exams for the second semester are scheduled to be held next month.

HP Board Term 1 Result 2022: How to check HPBOSE Class 10, 12 results

  • Once declared, students need to visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education at https://hpbose.org.
  • On the homepage, students need to click on the 'Results' link.
  • On the new page, click on the 'HPBOSE 10th Semester 1 Result -2021' or 'HPBOSE 12th Semester 1 Result -2021' links.
  • Enter your roll number and other details and then click on the 'submit' option.
  • Your HPBOSE 10th Result or HPBOSE 12th Result will be displayed. 

Direct Link to check HPBOSE 10, 12 Term 1 Result (When declared)

It is noteworthy that Himachal Pradesh Board conducted class 10 exams for Term 1 between November 20 and December 3 last year and Class 12 Semester 1 exams from November 18 to December 9, 2021.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
HP Board 2022HP Board 2021HP BoardHP Board Class 10 ResultsHP Board Class 12 Results
Next
Story

Linking of Aadhaar Card to Voter ID - the merits and the concerns

Must Watch

PT6M8S

News Rush: Joe Biden's advice