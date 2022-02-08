HP Board Term 1 Result 2022: HPBOSE Class 10, 12 results likely today at hpbose.org, check direct link

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 results: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Term 1 Results 2021-22 for Class 10th and Class 12th are likely to be declared on Tuesday (February 8, 2022), several media reports claimed.

Once announced, the HP Board class 10 and 12 students can check their scores for Semester 1 on the official website - https://hpbose.org.

There will not be any merit list as this is the first term's outcome. Exams for the second semester are scheduled to be held next month.

HP Board Term 1 Result 2022: How to check HPBOSE Class 10, 12 results

Once declared, students need to visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education at https://hpbose.org.

On the homepage, students need to click on the 'Results' link.

On the new page, click on the 'HPBOSE 10th Semester 1 Result -2021' or 'HPBOSE 12th Semester 1 Result -2021' links.

Enter your roll number and other details and then click on the 'submit' option.

Your HPBOSE 10th Result or HPBOSE 12th Result will be displayed.

Direct Link to check HPBOSE 10, 12 Term 1 Result (When declared)

It is noteworthy that Himachal Pradesh Board conducted class 10 exams for Term 1 between November 20 and December 3 last year and Class 12 Semester 1 exams from November 18 to December 9, 2021.

