HPBOSE 10TH RESULT 2022

HPBOSE 10th result 2022 BIG Update: Himachal Pradesh Board to announce class 10 results at hpbose.org by June 27- Check details

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to declare the HPBOSE 10th results 2022 on 27th June at hpresults.nic.in.

Jun 24, 2022, 12:24 PM IST
  • HP Board Class 12th Result 2022 were declared on Saturday, June 18, 2022
  • HPBOSE Class 10th board exams were held from March 26 to April 13, 2022

Himachal Pradesh Board Results 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to announce the result of the Class 10th exams 2022 this week.  As per the latest media reports, the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 is expected to be declared on June 27, 2022. However, no confirmation has been made by the board of school education, and an official announcement from HPBOSE is awaited. Once released, students can check HP board result 2022 by logging in to the official website hpbose.org. Based on the previous trends for HPBOSE Result 2022, the HPBOSE 10th Result is usually declared a few days after the HPBOSE 12th Result.

HPBOSE announced the Class 12th Result 2022 on last Saturday, June 18, 2022. As per this analysis, HPBOSE is expected to declare the HP Board 10th Result 2022 in the next few days. Over 2 lakh students appeared for the HPBOSE 10th and 12th exams which concluded in April. HPBOSE Class 10th board exams were held from March 26 to April 13, 2022. 

Himachal Pradesh Board Results 2022: Important websites to check the result

hpbose.org

hpresults.nic.in

Himachal Pradesh Board Results 2022: Here is how you can check your result

- Visit the official website hpbose.org

- On the homepage, go to the 'Student's Corner' and select ‘Result’ tab

- Click on the link to check HP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022

- New page will appear on the screen

- Submit your credentials and login

- The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

- Download the HP Board Class 10th Result 2022 and take its printout for further use.

The students need to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks to pass the HP Board 10th exams 2022. In the month of February, HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 exam result was declared on its official website, hpbose.org. Last year 2021, a total of 99.7 percent of students were declared passed by HP board.

