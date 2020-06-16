HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: Suspense over result declaration as no official date announced yet

As the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is set to declare the HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020, there has been huge suspense among students regarding the date of the result declaration.

Where some media reports stated that the result will be declared today, some rejected the news. The confusion is created as the board has made no official announcement of the dates.

Students who had appeared for the HPBOSE 12th Class Exams should note that once declared, the HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 will be released on the official website hpbose.org.

The board had canceled some exam due to the coronavirus pandemic and the board will not conduct the pending exams postponed due to lockdown.

All schools in Himachal Pradesh have been advised to not display the HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020 on the notice boards, to avoid the gathering of students on the school campus, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.