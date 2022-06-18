HPBOSE 12th result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) declared the Class 12 HP board result 2022 for term 2 today. Students who took HPBOSE exams must enter their roll number to view their HPBOSE result 2022 Class 12. The date for the HPBOSE Class 12 term 2 results was announced today, at 11.30 a.m. The names of the top scorers and a merit list are expected to be released alongside the results. Suresh Kumar Soni, the Board President, will announce the results as well as other details such as pass percentage, toppers, and the merit list. Candidates who have taken the Class 12 examination can access their results using the login information provided on their admit card.

HPBOSE 12th result 2022: How to Check HPBOSE 12th Result 2022

Go to the official website at hpbose.org.

Select the 12th result link 2022.

Enter your log-in information (roll number, date of birth).

The HPBOSE 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Class 12 scorecard and print it for future reference.

HPBOSE 12th result 2022: Other websites to check HP board class 12th results

HPBOSE 12th result 2022: Check results via SMS if website crashed

Open your SMS application

Send "HP12 Roll_Number" without quotations to 5676750

You will receive HP Board 12th result 2022 as an SMS.

This year, 88013 students took the HP BOSE class 12th examination, with 82342 passing and 3379 falling into the compartment category. Girls' overperformed Boys in Arts stream. All girls are in top 10 positions of Arts stream. This year the overall passing percentage is 93.91%