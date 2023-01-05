HPBOSE Exam 2023 Datesheet: Term 2 Class 8, 10 & 12 time-table RELEASED at hpbose.org- Direct link here

HPBOSE Exam 2023 Datesheet: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has released HPBOSE Term II Board Exams 2023 Datesheet. The tentative time table has been released for Class 8, Class 10 and Class 12 exams. Candidates can download the datesheet through the official site of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. According to the HP Board’s schedule for the 10th grade in 2023, the exams in the morning session will be held from 8.45 am to 12:00 pm. Students must prepare for the exams in accordance with the HPBOSE 10th tentative date sheet for 2023.

The tentative datesheet has been released for Regular and SOS candidates. The Class 8 board examination will be conducted from March 11 to March 24, 2023. The examination will be conducted in single shift- from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.

HPBOSE Datesheet 2023: Steps to download

Go to the official website of HPBOSE

On the homepage, click on Datasheets and then on HPBOSE 12th datasheet 2023

The datesheet will open up on the screen

Download and save it on the system

Take a printout of it and secure it for future

The Class 10 board examination for Term II in the state will begin from March 11 and will end on March 31, 2023. The exam for regular candidates will be conducted from 8.45 am to 12 noon and the exams for SOS will be conducted from 1.45 pm to 5 pm. Class 12 examination will be conducted from March 10 to March 31, 2022 in the state at various exam centres.