HPBOSE RESULT 2023

HPBOSE Result 2022-23: Himachal Board class 10 Term 1 result RELEASED at hpbose.org- Direct link to check scorecard here

HPBOSE has released the class 10th Term 1 result at hpbose.org, scroll down for the direct link to download scorecard.

Last Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 08:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

HPBOSE 2022-23 Result: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, HPBOSE has declared the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Term 1 today, January 12, 2022 on the official website, hpbose.org. The candidates can download the Term 1 results now. This year a total of 91262 candidates registered for the examination of which a total of 90896 candidates appeared for the examination. A total of 366 candidates appeared for the examination. The marks of the Practical, Internal Assessment, and theory of Term 1 will be considered for the practical, internal assessment, and theory of Term II.

Direct link to check scorecard here

HP Board 10th Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website -- hpbose.org

Click on the designated result link

Enter roll number, school code

Submit and download the HPBOSE result and take a printout for future reference

The Himachal Pradesh board result 2023 has been declared for around one lakh students. The HPBOSE board conducted the Class 10 exams term 1 from September 15 to October 1, 2022.

