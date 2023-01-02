HPBOSE Result 2022-23: Himachal Board class 10 Term 1 result RELEASED at hpbose.org- Direct link to check scorecard here
HPBOSE has released the class 10th Term 1 result at hpbose.org, scroll down for the direct link to download scorecard.
HPBOSE 2022-23 Result: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, HPBOSE has declared the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Term 1 today, January 12, 2022 on the official website, hpbose.org. The candidates can download the Term 1 results now. This year a total of 91262 candidates registered for the examination of which a total of 90896 candidates appeared for the examination. A total of 366 candidates appeared for the examination. The marks of the Practical, Internal Assessment, and theory of Term 1 will be considered for the practical, internal assessment, and theory of Term II.
Direct link to check scorecard here
HP Board 10th Result 2022: How To Check
Visit the official website -- hpbose.org
Click on the designated result link
Enter roll number, school code
Submit and download the HPBOSE result and take a printout for future reference
The Himachal Pradesh board result 2023 has been declared for around one lakh students. The HPBOSE board conducted the Class 10 exams term 1 from September 15 to October 1, 2022.
