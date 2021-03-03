HPCL recruitment 2021: 200 engineering vacancies released, CTC up to Rs 15.17 lakh

New Delhi: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has released 200 vacancies for engineering posts in various streams. Out of the total 200, 120 positions are for Mechanical Engineers, 30 for Civil Engineers, 25 for Electrical Engineers and 25 for Instrumentation Engineers.

Candidates who have obtained a 4-year full-time regular engineering course will be eligible to apply. They can apply on hindustanpetroleum.com. The last date to submit the application is April 15.

HPCL Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

The successful candidates will be selected in the G2 salary grade. The pay scale would be Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,60,000. The annual cost to the company (CTC) would approximately be Rs 15.17 lakh.

HPCL Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Minimum age: 18 years

Maximum age: 25 years

There will a relaxation of 5 years for reserved categories as per law.

HPCL Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection process will comprise various shortlisting tools like Computer Based tests (CBT), Group Task, Personal Interview, etc.

The CBT will contain objective questions comprising general aptitude and technical/professional knowledge.

"The selected officers will be on probation for 1 year from the date of joining. Upon successful completion of the probation period, the officer will be considered for confirmation as per company policy," the official notification read.

