HRD Ministry assures protesting JNU students of quick action to resolve their problems

NEW DELHI: After the protesting students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) allegedly blocked the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal at the AICTE auditorium in Delhi's Vasant Kunj for over six hours on Monday, the HRD Ministry said that the minister held "positive talks" with the students and assured them of taking quick action to resolve their problems.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Human Resources and Development Ministry said, "Human Resource Development Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank held positive talks with JNU students about their problems today at the AICTE campus. The Union Minister assured that their problems will be resolved soon."

This comes as protests carried out by JNU's student union over a plethora of issues turned violent on Monday after the protesting students clashed with the police and security personnel who were deployed at the AICTE auditorium in Vasant Kunj to disperse the crowd.

The JNUSU launched the massive protest on the university's Convocation Day, with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu present at the venue as the. Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, and Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar who attended the event were blocked inside the auditorium, following which the police requested the students to let him go. The students broke barricades and raised slogans with placards in their hands, and called Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar a "thief" over the fee hike by the university. The police are using water cannon to disperse the students.

Monday's protest began from outside the university campus as hundreds of students blocked roads near the campus and raised slogans amid heavy police presence, claiming that Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has turned down repeated requests to meet them and discuss several matters including fee hike, provisions on dress code and curfew timings. The JNUSU has been on more than a week-long strike against the new hostel manual. Alleging privatisation of the university, the JNUSU asked about the economically deprived students.

The protest of the students' union is against the following issues--1) There should not be any increase in the fees of students. Currently, in JNU, the students had to pay Rs 10 per month for the hostel, but according to the new manual, from January 1, the students will have to pay Rs 300 for the hostel and Rs 600 for the single room; 2) JNU hostel manual needs a change; 3) There should be no increase in fine; 4) Money should not be taken from students for electricity and water supply; 5) Now the service charge of Rs 1,700 will have to be paid in the mess. Until now, there was no service charge in the mess of JNU; 6) Security deposit was earlier Rs 3,500 but now Rs 5,000 has to be given. However, this is refundable; 7) There will be dress code for both girls and boys; 8) Library will close at 6.30 pm; and 9) Return to the hostel will be done by 11 pm and in case of late entry permission has to be taken from the warden.