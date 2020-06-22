HRD Ministry may issue an update on CBSE, JEE Main, NEET UG exams on June 22

Union Human Resources Development Ministry is likely to issue an update on pending Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam scheduled to take place in July on Monday (June 22).

The ministry is also expected to issue update on JEE Main 2020 and NEET UG 2020 examination, according to reports. The ministry has to take a decision whether to postpone or cancel these examinations due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier, the Supreme Court was informed by CBSE that a decision on whether to cancel or postpone the exam scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to July 15 will be taken before June 23.

Last week, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal met senior officials from NTA, CBSE, School Education and Literacy department and his ministry to hold discussions over the examination schedule and reopening of schools. He had siad that the government's priority has always been the safety and security of students and teachers.

Some reports claimed that Delhi, Maharashtra and Odisha governments have urged the Union Minister to cancel the CBSE exams due to rising coronavirus cases.

A peition is also being heard by the SC from parents of students scheduled to take the exams who had expressed concerns about the safety of lakhs of students. The petition had urged the CBSE to cancel the exam for the remaining subjects and to assess students based on the internal marks.

It is to be noted that NEET UG and JEE Main examinations are conducted by NTA and the NTA will have to consider the fact that several admission process for various colleges and universities depends on the exams.