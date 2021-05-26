हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
HS Doreswamy

HS Doreswamy, freedom fighter and activist, dies in Bengaluru aged 103

Freedom fighter H S Doreswamy died after suffering a cardiac arrest in a hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday, he is survived by two children.

HS Doreswamy, freedom fighter and activist, dies in Bengaluru aged 103

Bengaluru: Freedom fighter and activist H S Doreswamy died after suffering a cardiac arrest in a hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday, he is survived by two children.

The 103-year-old freedom fighter had displayed mild symptoms of COVID-19 and returned home in five days. He had recovered from coronavirus infection on May 13. 

Born on April 10, 1918, Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy took part in the Quit India movement and was jailed for 14 months. He had also participated in the 'Mysuru Chalo' movement to compel the then Mysuru Maharaja to accede to the Indian State post independence.

An alumni of the Central college in Bengaluru, Doreswamy was into the teaching profession and even ran a newspaper called 'Pauravani'. 

He had taken part in various agitations till COVID-19 outbreak.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
HS DoreswamyCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Terrorist hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal, grenade and empty AK-47 magazines recovered

Must Watch

PT2M20S

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal will be new CBI Chief