HS Doreswamy, freedom fighter and activist, dies in Bengaluru aged 103

Bengaluru: Freedom fighter and activist H S Doreswamy died after suffering a cardiac arrest in a hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday, he is survived by two children.

The 103-year-old freedom fighter had displayed mild symptoms of COVID-19 and returned home in five days. He had recovered from coronavirus infection on May 13.

Born on April 10, 1918, Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy took part in the Quit India movement and was jailed for 14 months. He had also participated in the 'Mysuru Chalo' movement to compel the then Mysuru Maharaja to accede to the Indian State post independence.

An alumni of the Central college in Bengaluru, Doreswamy was into the teaching profession and even ran a newspaper called 'Pauravani'.

He had taken part in various agitations till COVID-19 outbreak.