HSCAP Allotment 2020: DHSE Kerala releases trial allotment list on hscap.kerala.gov.in

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE, Kerala has started the HSCAP Allotment 2020 from today (September 5). The HSCAP Trial Allotment list is published on the official website hscap.kerala.gov.in. Students who have applied for admission can check the website to know the school, institute they are being allotted.

HSCAP Allotment list is the trial allotment list for admission to first-year higher secondary courses in the government and aided higher secondary schools in the state.The last date to apply for admission was till August 25, 2020.

Trial allotment list has been published after considering the valid applications and options available as per the conditions mentioned in the pro spectus.

Here's how to HSCAP Allotment 2020 list:

- Visit the official website hscap.kerala.gov.in

- On the home page, on the left hand column, the Trial Allotment List link is given. Click on it.

- Enter your application number and submit to check your details and provisional allotment

However, the candidates can make changes in their applications till 5 pm on September 8 by choosing the `Edit Application' link on the website.

The admission process would begin after the first allotment list is released. The Kerala Plus One Admission 2020 will be conducted online, to prevent the spread of the virus.